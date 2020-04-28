A failure to heed an approaching storm, and with a failure to adopt previous safety recommendations, were among the causes that resulted in the sinking of an amphibious passenger vessel near Branson in 2018, killing 17 of the 31 people on board.
The National Transportation Safety Board held a meeting Tuesday, April 28, in which the five-member board approved a set findings and recommendations relating to the sinking of “Stretch Duck 7” July 19, 2018 on Table Rock Lake.
The board also issued a probable cause for the incident. It states that Ride the Ducks’ continued operation of tours, even though a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued, was among the causes of the incident. The statement also pointed to the Coast Guard’s failure to require additional buoyancy in the vessels. The statement also stated that the Coast Guard’s lack of action to address canopies that impeded escape contributed to the loss of life.
The statement refers to the storm on that day as a derecho, a straight-line windstorm that is fast-moving and large, often hundreds of miles in width and length.
The meeting noted several findings. Included in those findings is that Ride the Ducks did not effectively use all weather information and that Ride the Ducks should have suspended waterborne operations in anticipation of severe weather. The findings will be included in a full report that will be released in a few weeks, according to the release.
Also included in the findings is that if the Coast Guard had implemented recommendations made by the NTSB following the sinking of a duck boat in Arkansas in 1999, “Stretch Duck 7” likely would not have sunk. The findings also stated that had the occupants been wearing life jackets, it likely would have made it more difficult for individuals to escape and could have caused more fatalities. It also stated that actions taken by crew and passengers on the Showboat Branson Belle likely prevented more fatalities.
The findings also shows that “Stretch Duck 54,” which was on the lake at the same time and faced similar conditions, likely did not sink because of greater buoyancy and a securable bow hatch.
The board made note of the fact that the captain of “Stretch Duck 7,” who is facing federal charges, was not included in the probable cause statement. During the meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, NTSB investigators explained that they were not able to interview the captain because he is part of a federal investigation, and that the captain relied on updated weather information from others.
Ride the Ducks Branson is owned by Ripley Entertainment Inc., which issued a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News via email from Public Relations Manager Suzanne Smagala-Potts:
“We will be reviewing the National Transportation Safety Board’s report as soon as it is available,” the email stated. “Branson Ride The Ducks fully cooperated with the NTSB’s investigation into the accident that occurred in July of 2018. We remain dedicated to working with the community of Branson, and continuing our support of all those who were impacted by the accident.”
The NTSB board also approved a set of recommendations as a result of investigating this incident. Among those, the NTSB recommends that forward hatches be modified to be closed securely to prevent water ingress. Water initially got into Stretch Duck 7 through an intake hatch, allowing water into the engine compartment. It also recommends that Ride the Ducks revise its policy on operating in adverse conditions.
The board had previously issued two safety recommendations Nov. 13, 2019. They state that the Coast Guard should require sufficient reserve buoyancy on duck boats so the vessels will remain afloat in case they are damaged or flooded, and that if a duck boat does not have sufficient reserve buoyancy, the Coast Guard should require the removal of the canopy and side curtains.
The full probable cause statement approved Tuesday by the NTSB board:
“The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the sinking of the amphibious passenger vessel Stretch Duck 7 was Ripley Entertainment Inc. dba Ride the Ducks of Branson’s continued operation of waterborne tours after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake, exposing the vessel to a derecho, which resulted in waves flooding through a non-weathertight air intake hatch on the bow. Contributing to the sinking was the Coast Guard’s failure to require sufficient reserve buoyancy in amphibious vessels. Contributing to the loss of life was the Coast Guard’s ineffective action to address emergency egress on amphibious passenger vessels with fixed canopies, such as the Stretch Duck 7, which impeded passenger escape.
The list of findings approved by the board:
1. The Stretch Duck 7’s propulsion, steering, and bilge systems operated normally and thus were not factors in this accident.
2. Neither alcohol nor other impairing drugs were factors in this accident.
3. On the day of the accident, the National Weather Service accurately forecasted and issued timely notifications of a severe thunderstorm that would impact the accident location.
4. Ride the Ducks did not effectively use all available weather information to monitor the approaching severe weather and assess the risk it posed to its waterborne operations.
5. Ride the Ducks should have suspended waterborne operations for the Stretch Duck 7 and the other last tours of the day in anticipation of imminent severe weather.
6. Ride the Ducks should have had specific guidance for the operations team to determine when to suspend waterborne operations due to approaching severe weather (go/no-go policy).
7. It is likely that the captain believed he could safely complete the waterborne portion of the tour before the thunderstorm arrived.
8. The captain’s decision to head toward the exit ramp when encountering the severe weather was appropriate.
9. Initial water ingress to the Stretch Duck 7 was likely from waves rolling over the air intake hatch’s spring-loaded damper and intermittently opening it, thereby allowing water into the engine compartment.
10. The rapid sinking of the Stretch Duck 7 resulted from uncontrolled progressive flooding due to a lack of subdivision.
11. Had the Coast Guard implemented Safety Recommendation M-02-1 to require sufficient reserve buoyancy through passive means, the Stretch Duck 7 likely would not have sunk.
12. The Stretch Duck 54 was able to exit the lake while exposed to the same conditions as the Stretch Duck 7 due to the increased freeboard, greater reserve buoyancy, and a securable bow hatch that prevented the ingress of water.
13. When the vessel sank, the closed starboard-side curtain aboard the Stretch Duck 7 impeded egress and likely resulted in additional fatalities.
14. Donning lifejackets on the Stretch Duck 7 while fitted with an overhead canopy would have created an impediment to escape, would have increased the risk of persons being entrapped, and could have resulted in additional fatalities.
15. The actions of the crew and passengers aboard the Showboat Branson Belle prevented more fatalities.
16. The response by emergency services was timely and effective.
17. Improved training is needed for small passenger vessel operators on rivers routes to recognize and better understand weather conditions.
18. Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 1-01 did not effectively address the NTSB’s 2002 recommendation (M-02-2) to require the removal of, or the Coast Guard’s approval of, fixed canopies and, consequently, likely increased the number of fatalities.
19. Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 1-01 does not account for circumstances found in the Stretch Duck 7 accident, including operations during approaching severe weather and emergency egress during rapid sinking, and should be updated to provide guidance accordingly.
The NTSB board made the following recommendations as a result of the investigation:
To the US Coast Guard
1. Require that amphibious passenger vessels equipped with forward hatches enable operators to securely close them during waterborne operations to prevent water ingress.
2. Review the circumstances of the Stretch Duck 7 sinking and other amphibious passenger vessel accidents, and revise Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 1-01 to address the issues found in these accidents, including operations during imminent severe weather and emergency egress during rapid sinking.
3. Examine existing training and knowledge requirements for understanding and applying fundamental weather principles to waterborne operations for Coast
Guard-credentialed masters who operate small passenger vessels; and, if warranted, require additional training requirements for these ratings on recognition of critical weather situations in pre-departure planning and while under way.
To Ripley Entertainment Inc. dba Ride the Ducks
4. Using the operating restrictions found in vessel certificates of inspection, review and revise your current operating policy to provide specific guidance on vessel operations when adverse conditions could be encountered during any part of the waterborne tour by implementing a go/no-go policy.
5. Modify spring-loaded forward hatches of modified DUKW amphibious passenger vessels to enable their closure during waterborne operations as a prevention for water ingress.
6. Re-evaluate emergency procedures regarding the donning of lifejackets aboard modified DUKW amphibious passenger vessels when equipped with fixed canopies.
