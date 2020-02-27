The effects of travel bans associated with the coronavirus outbreak in China have caused producers of the “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai,” which opens Friday night, to assemble an all-new cast until their troupe can safely return to America.
“Our troupe returned to China Jan. 3, and were all looking forward to coming back,” said Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre General Manager Cindy Thomas. “They were rehearsing and adding new things for the new show. When this started happening, we couldn’t get our troupe over because there’s no flights.”
According to Thomas, that’s when Ziqian Tan, owner of “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai,” fully embraced the old motto, “the show must go on.”
Tan began to assemble several American-based acrobatic acts to create a new show in order to honor his Branson dates.
“We pulled acrobats and acts from all over the world to create this show for Branson,” Thomas said. “These performers have been touring America, and Mr. Tan reached out through his contacts and was able to make this happen.
“Keeping his word with the community to provide quality entertainment and meeting the schedule that was set for them to perform defines who he is.”
According to Thomas, the new version of “Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai” will feature several acts, including one who performs magic, taking the stage several times throughout the show to highlight their many talents.
“It’s a great variety of acts,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of strong acrobatic talent. I’ve been watching rehearsals, and it really is going to be a great show.”
“You know, only in Branson does the show still go on, and we all jumped through so many hoops to get this done.”
As far as just how long the new cast will call the theatre home, Thomas said until the acrobats scheduled for Branson shows are able to safely travel from China.
“We practice safety first while providing the best entertainment to our Branson audiences,” she said. “We are opening earlier than ever before this year, and we guarantee ‘Amazing,’ never-seen-before acrobats.”
Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai opens Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson.
Visit amazingacrobats.com, or call 417-336-0888 for information.
