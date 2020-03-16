“Presleys’ Country Jubilee” officials announced in a Monday press release they will suspend operations following Monday night’s show.
“The health and safety of our guests, entertainers, staff and community have weighed deeply on our hearts this month,” the release stated. “Following the recommendations of health experts and government leaders we will suspend our scheduled shows at Presleys’ Theatre starting Tuesday, March 17 and will reopen Friday, March 27.”
The “Presleys’ Country Jubilee” cast and crew opened last Friday for what is their 53rd year entertaining folks in Ozark Mountain Country.
“This is the first time we have ever suspended shows due to a public health warning,” the release stated. “These are difficult times for our communities and we recognize that the health of our friends and families is our most important priority. We will closely monitor the advice of health experts and government leaders and inform everyone if anything changes.
“Music and laughter will fill our theater again soon and we will celebrate with you when this challenge passes.”
The “Presleys’ Country Jubilee” is the latest business in Branson to join the trend of suspending or delaying operations. Silver Dollar City announced its 2020 opening was pushed from March 17 to March 28, while Sight & Sound Theatres is suspending productions until at least March 31. Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction is postponing shows indefinitely beginning Monday, and the folks at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center & Theatre are also “postponing the opening of our 2020 season.”
Most of the shows and attractions set to remain open are adhering to a “social distancing” policy, which means fewer tickets will be sold, resulting in “more room” between those attending.
