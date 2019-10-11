The city of Forsyth is gearing up for its annual Halloween Parade set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Parade registration begins at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Community Presbyterian Church of Forsyth. The Halloween costume contest portion of the event is open to students in grades pre-school through 4th. In order to be judged, all participants must be checked-in no later than 1:50 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in multiple categories, including funniest costume, scariest costume, cutest costume, best superhero costume, most original costume and best pre-school costume.
The parade itself will then begin at 2 p.m., which starts at the Presbyterian Church, goes down by Arvest Bank and then circles back around to the church.
“It’s led by the police department and most of the kids walk, and a lot of the parents walk with them,” said Forsyth City Clerk Cheyenne Beasley. “Then we have the fire department take up the rear. Then we also have the ROTC come from the school, and they’re in it, too.”
Beasley said the city has only been in charge of hosting the parade for around five years now, but there has been a Halloween Parade in Forsyth for more than 30 years.
“I know a lot of people, when I get down there, they tell me that they were in the parade when they were younger, and now their kids are in it. So it’s just something that’s been going on for a long time. It’s a lot of fun.”
While the costume contest is only for younger students, Beasley said people of all ages are invited to dress up and walk in the parade.
“It’s a costume parade, so if anybody just wants to just come and be in it they’re welcome to come,” said Beasley. “That sounds like a good idea. If somebody wants to do that, just dress up and come be in the parade, then they’re welcome, too.
“A lot of the older kids that come with their brothers or sisters, that are too old to be in the costume contest, they still come to be in the parade. They like to dress up and just be in it. We have lots of fun, so everybody’s welcome.”
Even though there hasn’t been any floats or vehicles in the parade in recent years, Beasley said they are open to the idea.
The city does ask that people do not bring their animals to this event. No public restrooms will be available, and the parade will be canceled if the weather turns bad that day. Contact Beasley at Forsyth City Hall at 417-546-4763.
