The Branson aldermen have passed an ordinance to limit public gatherings, effective immediately, to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the city of Branson.
This ordinance passed its first and second reading with all six aldermen voting in favor of the bill during the city’s aldermen meeting Thursday night.
This ordinance is designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the city of Branson.
This ordinance has the following outlines:
–Prohibits public gatherings of 10 or more people
–Allows businesses to remain open as long as they don’t exceed 25% of their occupant load in enclosed spaces, which will have the effect of making sure appropriate social distance guidelines can be met.
–Daycares and medical facilities are exempt from occupant load requirements.
There are also punishments in place for those who may choose not to follow this ordinance. According to a city report, violations of this ordinance range from a punishment of up to 90 days in jail or up to a $500 fine.
This ordinance will sunset when the emergency proclamation of the Mayor, which was passed Tuesday, expires May 15.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the residents of Branson to implement the mitigation strategies laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute of Health.
