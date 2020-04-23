The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) has confirmed the 10th case of COVID-19 in Taney County.
According to a release issued Thursday, everyone who came into close contact with the individual is being notified by the health department. The general public’s exposure risk is considered minimal at this time.
“TCHD continues to encourage anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested,” said TCHD Director Lisa Marshall in the release. “We have plenty of testing resources in our community, and they are currently free through the Mobile Testing Unit.”
The TCHD Board of Trustees also conducted a meeting on April 23 and further discussed COVID-19 updates.
“We got our tenth case today (April 23). Our numbers stand at 10 currently,” said Marshall. “We have four recovered, one death and five active cases at this moment.
“Our cumulative total for quarantine is somewhere around 230. That (is a) cumulative total since we started getting cases; that’s not what is currently under quarantine but just the number of folks we’ve reached out to, to let them know, since this began, that they were potentially exposed. We are seeing folks recover, which is great news.”
At the meeting, it was also discussed how Taney County has plenty of COVID-19 testing at its disposal, and rumors of a lack of testing equipment is not accurate.
“We do have plenty of tests in our county,” Marshall said. “I think the rumors around our community that we don’t have enough testing supplies, but we have a lot of tests at our disposal county wide and that’s largely within our health care system,” said Marshall.
It was also highlighted that the restrictions for testing have greatly diminished. Marshall said the county’s mobile testing unit is seeing 10 to 20 people per day.
“That varies just based upon the need. So individuals are able to get testing pretty quickly there,” said Marshall.
“Restrictions around testing have continued to decrease over the course of the last month. We saw there were some barriers initially, but those have been lessened as we fine tune the process. The health systems are saying, basically, you only need one of those symptoms to get tested. It’s not nearly restrictive as it was initially.”
Taney County has also received a rapid point-of-care testing device.
According to a release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Abbott’s ID NOW COVID-19 test is performed on the ID NOW device. This test allows for medical diagnostic testing at the time and place of patient care, provides COVID-19 results in under 13 minutes and expands the capacity for coronavirus testing for individuals exhibiting symptoms, as well as for healthcare professionals and the first responder community.
The DHSS release said it will save Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ensure the state’s critical workforce is safe and able to support the response, since only gloves and a face mask are necessary to administer this rapid point-of-care test.
According to the release, COVID-19 symptoms include:
- High fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
To be screened for COVID-19 testing, contact your healthcare provider or schedule a free virtual visit at coxhealth.com using the code “COVID”.
For more information call the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544.
You can also visit taneycohealth.org or their FaceBook, Instagram and Pinterest pages.
