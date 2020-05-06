A woman from Lampe has been charged with assault and armed criminal action for the shooting of a man in April.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that after being notified of a shooting situation by a hospital, detectives made contact with a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest on April 19. The victim was coherent when he spoke with the detectives and was released from the hospital later that week.
On May 5, detectives arrested Darlene Smith, 64, of Lampe in connection to the shooting case. During an interview, Smith confessed to the shooting of man. She was a transported to Stone County Jail and placed on an investigative hold, the release stated.
On May 6, Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby charged Smith with 1st Degree Class A Felony Assault and unclassified Felony Armed Criminal Action. As of press time, Smith was incarcerated at the Stone County Jail on a no bond warrant. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.
