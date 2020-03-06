A full-service laundromat is coming to Branson with an estimated opening date right around the corner.
LaTisha Toney will be operating The Launderette, Branson’s only full-service laundromat since the destruction of the last Branson laundromat by the 2012 Leap Year tornado.
“I just thought there’s a few things that Branson doesn’t have and that they needed really badly and this was one of them,” said LaTisha Toney. “I just hope that this helps everyone around the area.”
The Launderette is located at 1447 Highway 248 Ste G, in Branson next to Country Mart.
Toney hopes to be open by the end of next week.
Even though they haven’t officially opened their doors yet, Rick Toney said there already seems to be a lot of interest in the business.
“Branson does not have a laundromat, so they’re having to go elsewhere,” said Rick Toney, Smith’s financial partner and father. “Just by putting the sign up, we have people stopping almost every day saying they’re glad to see a laundromat coming to Branson so they don’t have to travel some place else.”
They will also be offering a drop-off service.
“We’ll have the drop-off service, so you can just drop off your laundry, and we do it and you can pick it up after,” said LaTisha Toney.
“It’ll benefit the tourists,” said Rick Toney. “We’ll do a bundle service. It’ll give the tourists someplace to go, then if they want to drop off their stuff while they go do their tourist stuff, then we do a wash-and-fold. That way, they can do that, go play for a while, then pick up their laundry.”
The new laundromat will also have a kids’ area and other convenient amenities.
“Our machines are all brand new, and they’re very efficient,” said LaTisha Toney. “It’s a nice big space, it’s well lit, safe, I think the location’s good (and has) lots of parking.
“It’s close to a grocery store, so they can leave their laundry and go get their groceries.”
They will also have an app. The app will allow customers to pay with a card, monitor the load and even help be aware if there is a problem. If a problem occurs, the customer can then call the business, if not present, so they can solve the problem for them.
Visit ‘The Launderette Branson’ on Facebook.
