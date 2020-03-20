As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Altice USA is offering free internet access to all students who are currently without home internet services.
In a press release, Altice USA said that they are offering their Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days to any households with K-12 and/or college students who are effected by school closures.
Altice USA is initiating this free service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and as an effort to provide the communities that they serve with reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity, so that they can keep connected to the people, information and resources that they rely on daily, according to the release.
Eligible households interested in this solution and are within the Suddenlink service region can call 888-633-0030 to enroll.
Households within the Optimum service region can call 866-200-9522 to enroll, the release stated.
“We know that our connectivity services, especially broadband and voice, are essential for fostering learning for students, powering our local businesses, and keeping our communities connected,” said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei in the release. “Altice USA is proud to do its part in ensuring that customers and businesses in our service areas have reliable access to the connectivity services that are critically important during this rapidly evolving public health situation.”
Altice USA has also pledged for the next 60 days to not terminate broadband and voice services to any residential or small business customer’s due to their inability to pay their bills because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the release stated.
In addition, Alice USA will be waiving any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic and are opening their WiFi hotspots to any American that needs them, according to the release.
Visit alticeusa.com for additional information.
