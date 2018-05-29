More charges, including one felony charge, have been filed against a Forsyth man who was accused earlier in May of filing a false report of a carjacking.
Cody Blake Wry, 26, was charged last week with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident. He was also charged with two misdemeanors – operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and displaying or possessing the license plates of another person.
Those charges relate to the same April 28 incident that resulted in two misdemeanor charges filed on May 3: Making a false declaration and filing a false report.
According to court documents just after 10 p.m. on April 28, Wry told Taney County deputies on April 28 that a man had stolen his car, an Acura RL, at gunpoint at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Forsyth-Taneyville Road. Because Wry’s child was still in the car, he told deputies he opted to move over to the passenger seat rather than leave the car. Then, according to Wry’s original story, the carjacker wrecked the vehicle, which allowed Wry to get his child and get away. Wry then called police and picked Richard Kent out of a photo lineup.
Wry’s report triggered a three-day manhunt for Kent, who was eventually arrested in Christian County the morning of May 1. However, when interviewed by an investigator on May 2, Kent was adamant he was not involved in the carjacking.
Later that day, the investigator talked to Wry, who then admitted he made up the story, according to court documents. Wry reportedly admitted that he crashed the vehicle and left the scene. According to court documents, Wry told a deputy that he had taken too much of his medication Suboxone. He then lost control of his car on a corner and crashed into a tree. According to the report, he said he made up the story because he was scared. He said he had just gotten his license back and did not want to get into any trouble.
The crash, which happened on Fowler Road, caused damage to a gate, a barbed wire fence and a tree. When deputies found the Acura on April 28, a post and wire fence were strung behind the car. On April 30, investigators talked with the owner of the property and took photos of the damage.
Wry is in the custody of Taney County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond on his false report charges, and $20,000 bond on the felony charge. For his false report charges, Wry was scheduled for a bond reduction hearing Wednesday in front of Judge R. Tiffany Yarnell. A court date has not been scheduled for his latest charges.
Richard Kent, who was caught in Christian County, remains in the custody of Christian County Jail on a charge of resisting arrest. He is also being held as a fugitive from another state, according to Christian County’s online inmate roster.
Wry was serving five years probation for first-degree child molestation for an incident in 2010. According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Wry, who was 18 at the time, put his hands down a 12-year-old female’s pants and penetrated her vagina.
Online court records show that Wry pleaded guilty in May 2013, and was sentenced to five years probation after serving 120 days in a sex offender program with the Missouri Department of Corrections. He has a probation violation hearing May 31 before Judge Tony Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.