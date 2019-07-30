A year ago responders from the Southwest Missouri Incident Support Team, including Branson Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief of Operations Ben Bonner, were sent to Hawaii to help l with the eruption of Mt. Kilauea. This trip subsequently also led to the team responding to Hurricane Lane, which made landfall while the team was there.
Bonner was part of a second team that was sent by Incident Support Team following the eruption of Kilauea on May 1, 2018. Bonner said his deployment in Hawaii lasted from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, the tail end of the eruption.
However, Bonner and his team faced challenges other than the eruption, namely the hurricane that pelted the eastern side of the big island, according to Bonner.
“When we actually got there, the volcano had gone into a lull, kind of stopped erupting,” Bonner said. “We didn’t get to see any of the actual eruption, but we did get to see the lava moving ... But what we got to experience was Lane, in the middle of it.”
Bonner described the overwhelming nature of the rain the hurricane produced. During the three or four days Lane moved across Hawaii, the Big Island got 51.5 inches of rain.
“So we had a whole new host of problems to deal with because now we have rain water interacting with the hot lava, which was putting off poisonous gas,” Bonner said. “[We] had saltwater that was already doing that, so we have all that do deal with, and now we have flash flooding going on across that whole eastern side of the island.”
Now that the teams were responding to two natural disasters, Bonner said they had twice the work.
He said they were having to fill out twice the incident action plans for both situations.
Bonner has made a career out of his time with the Incident Support Team, his time with the Branson Fire Department, and teaching for the state incident command and management, he said. But this type of natural disaster still posed unique challenges, as he is from southwest Missouri.
“I’ve been through flooding several times, I’ve been through the tornado and helped with the management of those incidents,” Bonner said. “So [I] get little pieces of it, but nothing on the scale of this, nothing this huge.”
During his time in Hawaii Bonner was able to work on a team that was made up of men and women from across the country, including two other firefighters from Missouri, Deputy Response Division Manager Michael White from the state emergency management agency and Fire Chief Matthew Schofield from Jefferson City.
Since returning home in early September 2018, Bonner said, some of the more powerful memories that have stuck with him are that of being stopped on the streets or while grocery shopping and being thanked by residents for his work.
Bonner said he also remembers the culture and folklore that the locals shared with the responders from both the teams.
Though his time in Hawaii was stressful and chaotic, Bonner hopes to return to Hawaii someday, on a more leisurely trip, and get to experience more of the island and culture.
