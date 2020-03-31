It’s 2020, and that means it’s a census year.
Census Day is April 1.
Filling out your census is important because it determines how much funding local communities receive for public services, how many seats each state gets in Congress and many more reasons.
According to Karen Best, state chairperson for the 2020 census complete count committee, if you drive a car, have been to the hospital, want quality hospital care, good quality schools for your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews...then these are all reasons to fill out the census.
Branson Mayor Edd Akers, leader of the Branson Complete Count Committee, also stresses that the census helps create important data that impacts more than just a population count.
“At the forefront for this community, this city, this country to be able to function we need to have an accurate census,” said Akers.
“We need to have the ability to know if we have a certain number of people and there’s a lot of data out there that tells you exactly why we need to have it but primarily it’s to help us be able to identify with our population, what we qualify for from different kinds of programs that are based on your population, and any kind of data (on the city) is based on our census data. It’s important that we have it as accurate as we can.”
Your response can be given through the 2020 Census website, by phone or by mail.
“The interesting thing to me is that - it’s really just pretty simple,” said Akers. “You can call if it’s a problem for you to be able to get online or you can send information in and ask for special consideration on different things; for someone to come and help you with it.
“It’s such an important part of what we need to have to be able to function for the next 10 years because it affects what we receive in government aid, government programs and it also affects the statistics in all kinds of areas, so please, it’s important to get it completed.”
Due to some having ‘special living situations,’ including students, service members, people in correctional facilities, people who move on Census Day (April 1, 2020) and people who do not have fixed addresses, information regarding situations like these can be found on their website to make sure everyone’s census is filled out properly.
Did you know that not filling out your census is actually illegal? Well it is.
In fact, according to the United States Census 2020 website, everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories is required, by law, to be counted in the 2020 Census.
By law, the Census Bureau is also required to protect answers and personal information provided by citizens, and only use provided answers to produce statistics.
Therefore, the information you give is legally protected from other sources.
“I know there’s lots of fears out there, I’ve heard those people who think governments are spying on them or intruding in their lives and so on,” said Akers.
“This census is really pretty innocuous, it’s just not that pointed and it’s confidential. It’s kept confidential, the information is available for no one else to see. It’s important that people not fear doing the census, but wrap their arms around it and appreciate it.”
Just because April 1 is Census Day, don’t panic if you haven’t completed your census by the end of the day, you can still fill out your census after April 1.
“The key is April 1 is kind of a magic day, but you can do your census anytime, but we need to have the information,” said Akers. “If we haven’t gotten replies from people then there’s a program set up for contacts to be made.
“Obviously, with the virus situation we got going, now that’s complicated and it’s more complicated than it should be, but there will be a way for people to be contacted and to get their information. I just encourage everyone to wrap their arms around this thing, do what they need to do to make sure we’re accurately counted.”
For information, check out the United States Census 2020 website at 2020census.gov.
