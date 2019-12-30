A man from Crane has been charged with first- and second-degree felony domestic assault following a shooting incident on Dec. 26. in northern Stone County.
In an online press release, Stone County Sheriff’s Office officials reported that, just before noon the day after Christmas, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Crumpley Drive in Marionville on reports of shots being fired into a house. Deputies responded to the residence and Richard Greenway, 51, of Crane was identified as the suspect that had shot at the house.
A warrant for Greenway’s arrest was issued, and at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, deputies received information that the suspect was at his shop on Night Shade Road. Deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the shop. The Stone County Sheriff’s Officer Special Response Team was all called to the scene, according to the release.
After approximately two hours, Greenway was talked into coming out of the shop and was taken into custody. As of press time, Greenway was being held in the Stone County Jail with no bond, the release stated.
A stolen truck from Neosho was also recovered at the scene of Greenway’s arrest. According to court records, Greenway was most recently charged back in October for tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing -$750 or more, and resisting/interfering with arrest. Greenway posted a $20,000 bond after being served a warrant for those charges.
