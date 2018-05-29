In light of recent discussions on the Taney County gun range and an incident in which a bullet was fired into a nearby home, Branson Tri-Lakes News sat down with the Branson Police Department to learn more about what happened.
Sheriff Jimmie Russell spoke about the incident during a Taney County Commission Meeting May 7 after some of the gun range’s neighbors complained about the noise.
Background
A Hollister couple were home one night in October 2017 when they heard a crash and discovered a bullet on the floor in a bathroom.
They looked further and found a hole leading from the fiberglass shower wall to the outdoor siding.
No one was injured.
According to an incident report requested from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a call reporting that a bullet had been fired into a house at about 8:35 p.m. Oct. 16, 2017 on Haley Way in Hollister.
One of the residents said he could hear shooting at the county range when the incident occurred. He said the shooting stopped around 9 p.m., just before law enforcement officials arrived.
The deputy recovered the bullet and pushed an arrow through the hole in the shower and siding.
“The angle of the arrow showed a low arc over the trees that was pointing in the direction of the Taney County range,” the report stated.
The report was suspended, pending further investigation.
Talking with Branson Police
According to records obtained through a Sunshine Law request by the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the Branson Police Department calculated the trajectory of the bullet to be 3,087.7 feet from the home on Haley Way to the county gun range.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt said it is the department’s best assumption that it was their bullet that entered the home.
“While we can’t say 100 percent it’s ours ... it’s close enough that we’re like, ‘It’s more than likely ours – not 100 percent, but more than likely,’” Schmitt said.
According to Schmitt, the police department paid $5,000 to insurance to repair the home.
Sgt. Stanley Kauffman, who is also a firearms instructor, explained the department uses the range heavily twice a year.
“The first in the spring, we do qualification for pistol and rifle,” Kauffman said. “For fall, this was the first time we did a night shoot.”
That day in October was used to practice shooting in low light and officers were practicing a new technique, Kauffman said May 24 at the Branson Police Department.
“It’s basically a high-carry,” Kauffman said. “The officer has the pistol up here” – he raised his hand level with his head – “as he moves from position to position. Then when they encounter a target, they’re supposed to present the firearm and fire.
“The officer didn’t follow the cardinal rule of safety – off target, off trigger. We’re not totally sure that it came from that position, but based on the time when the call was made to the sheriff’s office and then going through the lesson plan, it happened in that area.”
Although they don’t know who fired the shot that made it into the home, the technique was immediately eliminated.
“The officer who fired it – which we don’t know – didn’t follow the firearms rule of safety,” Kauffman said.
Schmitt said the normal technique is to have the gun pointed down.
“I’ve investigated previous police shootings and it’s very common, under stress, to have a round or two go into the ground as the person is coming up on their target,” Schmitt said. “There is a potential – and that was our best assumption – is that’s what happened in reverse, because the high carry came down.”
The Branson Police Department is unlikely to use the high carry position again, Schmitt said.
“What we’ve discovered is that it takes more training than what we were offering that day,” Schmitt said. “Obviously, it’s our worst nightmare for a round to go out of the range. It’s embarrassing. We feel awful about it. That’s why we made the people whole as soon as possible. It’s our mistake. We are trusted by the community to fix, and learn from, our mistakes.”
Before the incident, officers were able to shoot toward the west and the north. Now, they only shoot to the north.
Schmitt, who had just joined the police department in summer 2017, took responsibility for the incident.
“The buck stops at me, ultimately. I signed off on the lesson plan. I was a month on, didn’t quite know and assumed that it was something that was a normal thing,” Schmitt said. “You’re going to have mistakes at times. Officers have been killed on the range because they didn’t follow proper safety precautions.
“It’s not lost on us that someone could have been in that bathroom and we know that.”
