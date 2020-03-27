The Taney County Commission on Friday issued a joint resolution, after consulting with other entities in Taney County, for a unified set of emergency recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proclamation does not make any requirements; rather, the proclamation states that it is “strongly encouraging and recommending” residents leave their homes only for essential activities and that businesses follow certain guidelines.
The collaborative resolution was approved during an emergency meeting of the county commission Friday afternoon. According to the resolution, it was approved after consultation with the cities and villages of Forsyth, Hollister, Kirbyville, Rockaway Beach and Merriam Woods, as well as the Taney County Center Fire Protection District, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the Taney County Office of Emergency Management and the Taney County Health Department.
The city of Branson approved it’s own set of emergency requirements on March 23, effectively forcing most non-essential businesses to shut down.
The proclamation was originally to be part of the commission’s regular Monday meeting, but commissioners chose to address this issue on Friday. It went into effect immediately.
The proclamation states “It is strongly recommended that individuals leave their residences or place of rest only to perform ‘Essential Activities.’”
The Proclamation lists many examples of essential activities, some of which include obtaining services or supplies, engaging in outdoor activity, perform work at an essential business, care for a family member or close acquaintance, or engage in tasks essential to health and safety.
The proclamation includes a long list of essential businesses, including health care, construction, grocery stores and restaurants, utilities, freight transportation, gas stations, lodging, legal and financial services, lawn and landscaping services, building supplies, laundry service, childcare facilities and firearms sales.
Some businesses include restrictions. For instance, restaurants are to be limited to carry-out, drive-thru or delivery. All businesses are asked to observe basic social distancing standards.
In a press release issued later in the afternoon, Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall urged anyone who can, to stay home.
"Collectively, we encourage and urge residents of all jurisdictions to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Marshall said. "If you are not an essential business, please close your public-facing services for the next 30 days to slow the spread of this disease or take immediate actions to protect employees and guests by implementing social distancing procedures including preventing gatherings of 10 or more."
The three commissioners voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
"The health and safety of the residents of Taney County is at the forefront of the minds of those who came together to pass this resolution. I want to thank the businesses and residents for doing their part to keep us all safe. We will get through this together and as quick as possible," said Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield in a press release. "Jointly, it was determined a state of emergency exists and requires a response by Taney County Commission to protect human life."
The resolution states that it went into effect March 27 and remains in effect for 30 days unless it is renewed or withdrawn.
All residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones, according to the press release. For additional information, call the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or the Taney County Commission at 417-546-7204. For business assistance, call the Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce at 417-334-4084.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.