One of two suspects in the murder of a Hollister man in 2015 was sentenced today.
Mark Travis Bailey, 54, of Highlandville, was sentenced to 20 years for second-degree murder of Larry Adams, 72, of Hollister. He will also serve concurrent sentences of 15 years for kidnapping, and 7 years on felonious restraint. He will have to serve 85 percent before being eligible for parole.
The other suspect in the case, Brandy Shaddox, 40, is scheduled for a jury trial April 23 in Lawrence County where the case was transfered after Shaddox’s attorney requested a change of venue.
Bailey is accused of assisting in the killing of Adams. According to Merrell, Bailey assisted Shaddox in purchasing zip ties at an area home improvement store, driving 72-year-old Adams to a remote location off U.S. 65 in the Walnut Shade area, and leaving the victim bound in a car. Adams died of hypothermia after being abandoned by Bailey and Shaddox, and his body was discovered on Nov. 14, 2015. According to court documents, Adams had been struck by Shaddox several times with a flashlight.
On Jan. 22, Bailey entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea in criminal court, but a defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence. Bailey had been charged with first-degree murder, which was changed to second-degree as part of a plea bargain. Another charge of armed criminal action was dismissed.
On Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Merrell spoke of Bailey’s involvement in the death of Adams.
Adams was left on Nov. 7 and discovered Nov. 14, Merrell said.
“While Mark Bailey was clearly not the most-culpable actor in causing Mr. Adams’ death, the crime would likely not have been able to be completed if not for Bailey’s cooperation with Shaddox,” Merrell said.
Although blunt force trauma to the head was a contributing factor, Adams died as a result of hypothermia.
“He was left out in the cold weather in a situation he can’t escape. He could not get himself help in any way and died of exposure, which is a horrible way to die and was obviously preventable,” Merrell said.
Adams’ hands and feet were bound by large zip ties, Merrell said. In early November, surveillance footage from Lowes in Hollister showed Shaddox and Bailey purchasing large zip ties.
“While Mark Bailey may feel that because he didn’t strike Larry Adams, actively restrain Larry Adams that he only observed Brandy Shaddox doing it that he doesn’t feel responsible, we know that crime would not have been able to be committed by Brandy without the assistance of someone else and that assistance was given by Mark Bailey in this case,” Bailey said.
Cases like this is why Missouri has co-conspirator liability, Merrell said.
“Without Mark Bailey shuttling Brandy Shaddox and the victim back and forth, this crime doesn’t get committed,” Merrell said.
Bailey’s involvement makes him liable, Merrell said.
Public Defender Lauren Welborn spoke on her client’s behalf and said Bailey has accepted the role he played in Adams’ death.
“The overall question here that everyone has is, why didn’t Mark act,” Welborn said.
Welborn described Shaddox as a long-term drug user and suffers from mental health issues.
“She has a history of fairly superficial relationships with several men that she kinda keeps at her beck and call that provide her with various things, whether it’s transportation, money or a place to crash, and she, in turn, provides them with companionship,” Welborn said.
Bailey and Shaddox had been living together previously, but then Bailey “removed himself and moved back in with family,” Welborn said.
Bailey received a phone call from Shaddox and arrived to witness her striking Adams with a flashlight.
“This was a shock to Mark. It was a surprise. Through this whole thing, Mark thought Brandy was going to come around to her senses,” Welborn said. “He said she was ‘crazy Brandy’ that day.
“I would even say that I don’t think anyone planned any of this. Brandy was impulsive. Brandy was angry, for some reason, and this all escalated out of control. This storm just grew bigger.”
Mark is much more a follower than he is a leader
During the sentencing March 30 at Taney County Judicial Center, Christian County Judge Laura Johnson heard statements from Adams’ son and daughter-in-law Robbie and Digna Adams, and also from Bailey.
Robbie Adams said that the death of his father has taken a toll on him, his marriage and jobs.
“This is something, I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy,” Robbie Adams said. “I can’t sleep. I can’t eat. There, for the first six months, I was dang near a full-blown alcoholic because of everything I’ve had to go through. This has torn my life apart.”
He misses his father every day.
“These were horrific acts performed on him for the seven days he laid out there,” Robbie Adams. “It’s heart-wrenching. It’s gut-wrenching.”
Robbie Adams’ wife, Digna, also spoke.
“He had a choice that night to walk away,” Digna Adams said. “He had his freedom. He had Larry’s freedom. But he chose to take everybody’s freedom.
“It was a stupid choice that he made. He could’ve done the right thing. He could’ve walked away.
“He had a choice. Larry deserved the right to live. He had his flaws but he didn’t deserve to die the way that he did. He didn’t deserve to die in the back of the car with his hands bound – his feet bound. He had the right to live out the rest of his years. He took his life when God should’ve took his life.”
Bailey asked for the family’s forgiveness.
“I did not put a hand on Mr. Adams,” Bailey said. “I just froze up and couldn’t think. ... I’m truly sorry that Mr. Adams died. ... He was still OK and alive when I last saw him. I am sorry that I didn’t do enough to save Larry’s life. I should have done more. I did not expect the end result. Please forgive me.”
After hearing from the statements, Judge Johnson made her final statement.
“I don’t want to belabor this. There are things that you have said that I believe every defendant feels when they’re finally faced with standing there. They all made a bad decision that maybe escalated into several bad decisions that got them here in the first place, and they all wish it hadn’t happened. None of them want to go to prison. It doesn’t surprise me that you feel that way.
“I must admit that while you have accepted some responsibility by pleading guilty in this case, I never have felt like you really felt responsible for Mr. Adams’ death. I think that your Alford plea indicates that. I think that you continue to believe that ‘Yes, there’s more you could’ve done. It really wasn’t your fault. It was Brandy Shaddox’s fault.’
“At some point in time, you had the opportunity to save that man’s life. To me, having seen those pictures, and I just think about the fact that he laid there in the back of his car for who knows how long.”
One point that stood out to Johnson from the sentencing assessment report was that Shaddox returned the next day and Adams was still alive.
“She just walked away from him and just left him there,” Johnson continued. “Yes, there was this day of chaos where you (Bailey) got yourself involved in something and you made many bad decisions, but there was also the next day that wasn’t chaos and perhaps even the next day. Who knows how long he survived in the back of that car when one phone call could’ve saved his life?
“I think about just slowly dying from hypothermia, lack of heat, lack of water. That just seems like an awful way to go to me.
“Given that the primary cause of death was hypothermia, and you were just as responsible for that as Ms. Shaddox, in the end, you are equally responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.