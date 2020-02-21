Area residents are invited to enter into ‘The Land of Make-Believe’ as Faith Community Health celebrates its 10th Anniversary at the ‘Won’t You Love Your Neighbor?’ Gala on Saturday, March 7 at the Branson Convention Center.
Faith Community Health Director of Charitable Giving Michele Dean said they felt the perfect way for them to celebrate 10 years of service to the community would be to host a gala that could also serve as a really big birthday party.
“What we really want to do is use this as an opportunity to celebrate the last 10 years, look to the future and really show the community how Faith Community Health has been helping our neighbors,” said Dean. “We just love Fred Rogers here and feel like he was a great example for how to love your neighbor.
“So we’re kind of taking a page out of his book and going to have a very Mr. Rogers inspired evening of loving your neighbor.”
Dean explained that they chose to give the gala a Mr. Rogers theme, as they felt it fit so perfectly with their goal to become more neighbor-focused in 2020.
“We’ve continued to use that word ‘neighbor’ more so than ‘community,’” said Dean. “Being a faith-based organization we really look at the biblical concept of ‘What does the Bible say about our neighbor?’ and ‘Who is your neighbor?’ We tied that into what our mission and vision, which is as the Bible says, ‘Love your neighbor.’ So this is a good way for us to celebrate loving our neighbors.”
At the gala, Dean said that they are going to transform the lobby area of the gala into Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.
“From time to time, Fred Rogers would go out into his neighborhood and meet his neighbors and learn a little bit about what they do. So we’re going to have some local businesses, our neighbors here, sharing a little bit about what they do. We’re going to have a baker and we’re going to have a seamstress and we’re going to have an artist and we’re actually going to have someone who repairs vintage typewriters that are going to be there,” Dean said. “So our pre-event is experiencing what Mr. Rogers did when he would go out into the neighborhood and learn about his neighbors.
The lobby area will also include a sing-along area, with a pianist who will be playing some of Mr. Rogers’ favorite tunes. From the lobby area and into the ballroom, Dean said that attendees will be transported into The Land of Make-Believe.
“We’re going to use that time to really celebrate the last 10 years. Jim Barber is going to be our Fred Rogers and emcee of the night. Jim Barber is with the Branson Arts Council and has been a great entertainer in our town for many years,” said Dean. “Dr. Sue Head was one of the original founders of the clinic, so she’s going to take us on a trip down memory lane that evening and talk about why 10 years ago this group of individuals decided that our community needed a clinic like Faith Community Health.”
During the gala, attendees will also get to hear from Faith Community Health’s Dr. Heather Burney and First Presbyterian Pastor Tom Wilcox. Dean said they are also inviting attendees to get into the spirit of the gala by encouraging a fun dress code.
“It’s kind of a nod to the icon himself,” said Dean. “What we are doing is, we are saying wear your normal evening attire, however leave your dinner jacket or party wrap behind and throw on a cardigan to wear that evening just to kind of add to our neighborly atmosphere.”
As the gala is a fundraiser, tickets can be purchased online for $150. Table and event sponsorships are also available.
“For our operational cost, we do get some grant funding for things like our dispensary and some of the special programs we offer. But our operational cost pretty much comes completely from community support from individuals in our community,” Dean said. “When we look at what it costs to run this clinic, we need $240,000 a year for operating costs for our clinic to run. So being able to have this, so early in the year, really helps us to be able to expand and grow and reach more patients.”
Faith Community Health began in March 2010 to provide medical services and a prescription dispensary to uninsured members of Stone and Taney counties. In the last decade, the clinic has grown to also offer dental, vision and mental health services.
Dean added that Faith Community Health has more than 6,500 registered patients, however there are more than 13,000 residents in Stone and Taney counties with health insurance.
“We’re hoping that this gala will get us to the opportunity to be where we have the funds where we can really start meeting the needs of more individuals in our community,” said Dean.
The ‘Won’t You Love Your Neighbor’ Gala will open its doors to attendees at 5:30 p.m. For ticket or additional event information visit faithcommunityhealth.org.
