In an effort to curb the further spread of COVID-19, Branson-based Tuning Element recently acquired professional-grade, life-saving disposable face masks, of which the first 1,500 were donated to area first responders, assisted living facilities and clinics.
“One of our suppliers contacted us last week to see if we’d be interested in acquiring some of these masks,” said Sean Martinez, Founder, and CEO of Tuning Element. “We decided to do so because, even though it’s not part of our typical inventory, these aren’t typical times!”
With masks in short supply across the nation, Tuning Element was able to bring in thousands of personal air filtration units that are now available to the public. However, the first 30 boxes went straight to healthcare professionals on the front line.
KADI Biological developed the masks which are hypoallergenic, have a high filtration capacity with three layers of protection, and yield easier breathing. For user comfort, the one-time-use masks also have an adjustable nose bar and elastic ear loops for a custom fit.
The masks are packaged in groups of 50 and Tuning Element recently dropped the price from $125 down to just $99 for a 50-pack so the general public can obtain these affordable masks at less than two dollars each at www.tuningelement.com.
Bulk quantities are also available for resell by emailing dealers@tuningelement.com.
Founded in 2010, Tuning Element is quickly becoming the world leader in frequency wellness products. With four retail locations in Branson, a growing dealer network in more than 20 states, and international stores in both malls and a hospital in Taiwan, Tuning Element helps your body help itself.
