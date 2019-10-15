Branson Lakes/Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB President and CEO Jeff Seifried has not been selected for a leadership position in the Sunshine State.
After a nationwide search, Seifried was named as one of three finalists for the position of president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, which is the official tourism marketing and management organization for St. Pete/Clearwater area in Florida.
Joining Seifried as finalists were Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau President and CEO Christopher Barrett and Visit Pensacola President and CEO Steve Hayes. Before the end of last month, Barrett withdrew from the race, leaving only Seifried and Hayes as finalist.
In a press release from the St. Petersburg Clearwater Area CVB, Hayes was officially named as the new VSPC President and CEO.
He will begin his new position on Dec. 16.
