The Taney County Regional Sewer District is hosting a public meeting on Dec. 3 at Hollister City Hall to introduce the public to a proposed updated masterplan.
The TCRSD Masterplan was created in 2000 and offered the first comprehensive view of the county’s needs for regional waste water treatment facilities and central sewers.
Since 2000, the masterplan was updated in 2007 with a large update and again in 2008 and 2009 with a couple smaller updates. Since that time, there have been no updates to the masterplan, according to TCRSD Administrator Brad Allbritton.
“The district has been completing lots of capital improvement projects over the last few years,” said Allbritton. “Our current capitol projects include Big Bear sewer project; Venice on the Lake, which part of it is in construction; the Turkey Creek Project that just recently bid out; and then the Ridgedale Project that will eventually connect into the Turkey Creek Project.
“Where we go after that is what this masterplan will help us determine. It’s the first comprehensive look at projects in several years.”
Allbritton said the new version of the masterplan will feature 26 capital projects, which are made up of some updated old projects and new projects that have yet to be included.
“We certainly updated costs,” Allbritton said. “Essentially what I did was look at areas throughout the county that were pockets of homes, that may have not been in the original masterplan that still need central sewer that are on septic systems or maybe have a small private treatment facility, that would be good to regionalize and develop those projects from that.”
Allbritton added that the updated plan also has a section for private facilities and gives a brief evaluation of the 42 private treatment facilities in the county that are still in operation.
“Those are typically subdivision or resort type treatment facilities that are smaller type flows,” he said. “A plan was developed in accordance with the future capital projects, the 26 projects that I mentioned, most all of those 42 private facilities are included in some future project.”
Rounding out the updated masterplan is a user rate study completed by Allbritton, projecting how the TCRSD rates could be impacted as new projects come online in the next few years.
Allbritton said he also wanted to remind residents that the financing for sewer projects is possible because of the Taney County Half-Cent Sewer Sales Tax. The tax was initially passed in 1993 and re-approved in 2000.
“The projects that we are blessed to complete here over the last, going on, 25 years has all been made possible by the Taney County Sewer Sales Tax,” said Allbritton. “We’re very thankful for that and seek to be good stewards of that money and we want to continue that into the future.”
That tax is also scheduled to sunset in September of 2023.
“If that tax is reimposed, then we’ll continue with the plan to complete projects many of them being here in this masterplan,” Allbritton said. “We’ll use the masterplan as a guide to guide us as to where to go next.”
The updated masterplan will go before the TCRSD Board of Trustees for approval during their regular meeting on Dec. 17 at the Hollister City Hall at 9 a.m. While there will a short public hearing at the beginning of the meeting for the public to address the board with questions and concerns, Allbritton said he also wanted to host a public meeting for folks to attend in the evening.
“I will be prepared to give a brief presentation of the masterplan and its content, but we’ll just be there mainly to receive any comments and questions from the public that might chose to attend,” said Allbritton. “We’ll have a projector ready and copies of the masterplan that are available to view and just talk through if anybody is interested.”
The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The updated masterplan report can be viewed in advance of the public meeting by going to tcrsd.org. The website also has a place where residents can leave a comment or ask a question about the plan.
