A woman from Mississippi suffered serious injuries on Dec. 29 when she she exited a parking lot tram as it was moving at Silver Dollar City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Sandy Boatner, 64, of Lambert, Mississippi was riding on an open-air tram on Silver Dollar City Access Road, when she exited the tram as it was moving. She was airlifted to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield to be treated for her serious injuries.
The tram was being operated by Amanda Fogelquist, 25, of Branson.
