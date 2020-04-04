Police are investigating a shooting in Branson on Saturday.
According to a statement sent by a city spokesperson, a 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody. The victim of the shooting is in stable condition.
According to the statement, police were dispatched at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the 400 block of Judy Street on a report that a person had been shot.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old victim who was taken by ambulance to a Springfield hospital.
The statement says investigators believe the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect, and that this is an isolated incident. The statement says there is no continued threat to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.