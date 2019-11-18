A man from Kimberling City was killed on Nov. 17, in an ATV crash in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported John Lawyer, 52, was traveling west on Red Oak Lane in Kimberling City when the 2017 Honda Rubicon ATV he was driving overturned as he was going downhill. Lawyer was ejected from the ATV before it landed on top of him.
Lawyer was pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy Dr. James Orlando, the report stated.
Lawyer was not wearing a safety device. Troop D reported this accident as its 101st fatality crash for 2019, according to the online report.
