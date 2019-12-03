The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have announced the meeting dates for the recently created Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee.
In a press release, Little Rock District Public Affairs Chief Jay Townsend said the TRLOC is an independent Federal advisory committee, which was established as directed by Section 1185(c) of the Water Resources Development Act of 2016. The committee itself is advisory in nature and will provide information and recommendations to the Little Rock District commander on revisions to the Table Rock Lake Master Plan and Shoreline Management Plan.
“The oversight committee was congressionally mandated to be established prior to the affirmation plan being finalized for the shoreline management plan and masterplan,” said Townsend. “So the committee will be the ones to interact with the corps and the public in a very formalized and structured banter to consider all the various viewpoints of the public.
“Really in order to provide a good, consolidated clear set of recommendations to the district engineer here on what is perceived to be the best overall interest of the lake.”
At the discretion of the District Commander the TRLOC may also review any permit to be issued under the provisions of the existing master plan and shoreline management plan until any approved revisions are finalized and become part of the formal governing documents, according to the release.
The meetings will be held at the Dewey Short Visitor Center in Branson on Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 23, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 6, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the release stated.
Townsend shared that public attendance and participation in these meetings are encouraged.
“At meetings two and three, we’ll be taking public comments. We do want everyone to know that seating is limited during these meetings and will be based on a first come, first served basis. So you’ll want to get there early to get a seat,” Townsend said. “The public will be permitted to make verbal comments for three hours. Each person will get two minutes a piece and they’ll be fairly strict with that time limit.”
Those unable to attend either of the two public comment meetings are still encouraged to let their questions, thoughts or concerns be heard by submitting a written comment or statement to the committee.
“We would like everyone’s written comments,” said Townsend. “It’s in our best interests to find the best possible uses of Table Rock Lake.”
Written comments or statements can be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Table Rock Lake Oversight Committee, P.O Box 867, Little Rock, AR 72203, or emailed to SMP_FAC@usace.army.mil. An online comment card can also be submitted at swl.usace.army.mil.
Each page of a comment or statement must include the authors name, title or affiliation, address and daytime phone number. All written comments or statements must be received by Feb. 27, 2020 to be considered by the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.