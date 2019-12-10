With only two weeks left until Christmas, The Salvation Army is counting down the final days of its annual red kettle campaign.
This year, Salvation Army Branson Captain Linda McCormick set a goal of $100,000 for it’s 2019 red kettle season. As of press time, the Branson area has collected at total of $32,475.74, which puts them more than $67,000 away from their goal.
McCormick said having volunteer bell ringers is extremely important for this time of year.
“It’s always better if we can get volunteers, because if I have to pay somebody to ring the bell, then that money is coming out of that kettle money,” McCormick said. “People enjoy it. It’s a fun thing to do with your family, with your youth group or with your school kids. We have some of the schools come out with the kids and ring the bell and have a good time. So it’s a great way to bond as a family or have fun with your friends.”
McCormick said she also wants people to know that the money collected during the red kettle season doesn’t just go to help people at Christmas.
The money collected from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24, serves as the cornerstone of her budget that she has to work with throughout the entire year.
“So we only come out once for eight weeks in order to raise at least part of the money that we need for the year,” said McCormick. “We use it for the warming center, which we open when temperatures hit the mid-20s. We use it for rental assistance, prescription assistance, gas vouchers to get people to doctors appointments, our food pantry, our Clothe a Child program.
“Everything we do throughout the whole year is what this money goes for, and it stays in Taney and Stone counties. That’s important to note. We don’t spend our money anywhere else. It stays right here at home.”
McCormick said that when you donate your time as a bell ringer or donate the change from your pocket into a kettle, you’re helping your neighbors and friends in the community.
“I would like to give out a good thank you to everyone that has already volunteered and people that are going to volunteer. We live in a great community that is just overwhelmingly supportive of our organization.
“I just want to wish everyone a blessed Christmas this year. Hopefully we can hit our kettle goal and it will be because people will come out and help us.”
Anyone interested in volunteering their time as a bell ringer can schedule a day, time and place by visiting RegisterToRing.com or call 417-339-4434.
