As an avenue to show their support to everyone on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Radisson Hotel Branson has crafted a colorful visual message by illuminating the windows of select rooms.
Anyone traveling down 76 Country Boulevard at night is invited to look to the south as they approach the Radisson to witness their message, which reads “We (heart) U.”
“We wanted to do something a little more special and at the same time, with the amount of space that we have to use versus other hotels, we wanted to have a little bit more of a message that had a little bit more meaning to us and our community,” said Combs Hospitality Human Resources Administrator Joel Knoblauch. “We wanted to say something for everyone, not just The Radisson. I’d like to think what we did is what everyone else is thinking, too. I spent a lot of time on this, so it means a whole lot to me and to be able to share that with so many people.”
At the end of last week, Knoblauch said they lit up the initial version of the display, but Sunday was the first official lighting of the display that featured the red, white and blue lights all together.
“The meaning of the ‘We’ in our windows signifies the many people that make the Radisson Hotel what it is, and for that, we’re very fortunate,” said Knoblauch. “All the way from our ownership, Combs Hospitality, and our upper management team, to the tremendous number of team members that are suffering right now.”
Knoblauch explained that currently out of 150 employees, almost all of the them have been placed on furlough due to the pandemic.
“We chose to outline our heart in blue for our healthcare workers to share our sincere thanks and gratitude,” said Knoblauch. “Not just to the doctors and nurses, but also the lab technicians and the clerks that work on the floors in the hospitals, all the room attendants that are there to take care of everyone and all the food service workers who are going to work every day to provide things for people that are very ill right now.”
Knoblauch said that they also filled the center of the heart with red lights in honor of all those who are currently serving in law enforcement, the military and as EMT’s.
“The ‘U’ in our light display is for everyone that I mentioned before … but it also represents our appreciation to all the other essential business or service workers who go to work every day, because they’re in the essential business that they’re in,” said Knoblauch. “And for all the thousands of volunteers that have gone above and beyond to help those that aren’t able to help themselves right now.”
Knoblauch added that the ‘U’ also stands for guests who come to visit Branson each year, teachers who are doing all they can to still connect and educate their students and mailmen and sanitation workers who are providing an essential service to homes and people all across the country.
“We’re all very blessed to live where we live, work with the people we get to work with every day and see people from all over the world. We’re very blessed at the Radisson to be able to do something again to share with everyone. All too often we think about business, business, business and how we’re going to generate revenue and stuff. Well, there’s none of that going on right now for anybody,” said Knoblauch. “But if anything, I got to do one little thing that may have made someone think … about somebody else. If there is one person that may think a little more about somebody else instead of just what their situation’s like, then I was successful.”
Even though many of the Radisson employees have been furloughed due to the pandemic, Knoblauch said he’s doing all he can to make sure they don’t feel like they’ve been forgotten.
“I check in with our staff every now and again. At least once a week. Just to see how everybody’s doing. It’s reassuring how resilient all of our staff are. Here we’re worried and concerned if they need anything and is there something we can do to help until things get better, and its always, ‘Nope, you’re doing everything you can.
“We’re fine, but thanks.’ I don’t know how they do it.”
Knoblauch said that they plan to keep their window message lit every night until all of Branson re-opens for business.
Visit radissonhotels.com or visit the Radisson Hotel Branson page on Facebook for updates on their light display and additional hotel information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.