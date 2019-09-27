Two more burglaries have taken place at Branson Landing. According to a press release from the city of Branson, on Sept. 24, Branson police officers responded to a report of two burglaries that occurred in the overnight hours at the Branson Landing.
Riverfront Hot Dogs and Parakeet Pete’s Waterfront Zipline reported that their locations had forced entry and money was stolen. The Branson Police Department will continue to investigate these incidents, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Joe Edwards at the Branson Police Department at 417-337-8530 or may remain anonymous and call the crime tip hotline at 417-334-1085. The Branson Police Department stated that it will continue to work with the management of the Branson Landing to develop and enhance security measures throughout all of the Landing properties.
