Taney County and Great River Engineering will be hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Hollister High School cafeteria to reintroduce the public to the Taney County Expressway Project.
Last month, the Taney County Commission re-filed a grant application with the U.S. Department of Transportation, for the second year in a row, in hopes of being awarded a BUILD Transportation Discretionary Grant to assist with funding for the Taney County Expressway Project.
The BUILD Grant, which stands for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, was created to give the Transportation Department the opportunity to invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives, according to the DOT’s website.
The proposed expressway would begin at Birch Street and Industrial Park Drive by Menards and travel east over Kohler Creek, cross over Maple Street, go over the train tracks by the Hollister Waste Water Plant and behind the Hollister Elementary School. The route would then turn northeast and connect onto BB Highway and the newly rehabilitated Coon Creek Road, before coming out onto Missouri 76.
After applying for the grant the first time in July 2018, a public meeting was held so county officials and Great River Engineering could receive public input and feedback on the expressway project, according the Branson Tri-Lakes News Archives.
Even though the county’s 2018 application was selected as one of the top finalists, and even made it to the desk of the Secretary of the DOT for review, the DOT did not award the grant to Taney County last year, according to Great River Engineering Principal Spencer Jones.
“When we had a debriefing with the (representative) from the U.S. Department of Transportation, they indicated that it was a strong application and encouraged the county to consider applying for grants in the future, which put us into this 2019 BUILD Grant application process.”
On June 8, commissioners approved a motion to pay 25 percent of the proposed $30 million expressway project, not to exceed $8 million. The agreed-upon grant funding match amount, as well as letters of support from area residents, businesses, schools and emergency personal, were all included in the application packet to the DOT.
Jones said if the DOT is consistent with how things went last year, the county should know by the end of the year if they have been awarded the funding.
If the grant is awarded to the county, construction of the expressway would begin in 2021 and take an estimated two years to complete, according to Jones.
Additional information on the project ahead of the upcoming meeting can be found at taneycoexpress.com.
