Two men from Taney County were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19, a quarter mile east of Branson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Shawn Keller, 43, of Branson, was traveling west on Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in a 1998 Honda Civic, when he crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Hunter Hall, 20, of Taneyville.
Keller and Hall were transported by ambulance to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield to be treated for their respective serious and minor injuries. Keller was not wearing his seat belt, according to the crash report.
Members of the Branson Fire-Rescue, Western Taney County Fire Department, Branson Police Department, Branson Public Works Department and the Taney County Ambulance District all provided mutual aid at the scene. Fire crews were called in to help extricate the two drivers, according to a social media release from Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.