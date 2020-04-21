Thanks to the efforts of several area businesses, organizations and community members, Bradleyville resident Whitney Gross will have a safe and renovated home to return to after spending the last several months in a hospital recovering from more than 20 surgeries.
On the weekend of Thanksgiving, Dustin Gross, Whitney’s husband and a traveling guitar player, became sick. After Dustin began feeling better, he said Whitney also became sick.
“I had to leave out, which would have been Dec. 9, I left out on the road. She kept telling me that she was fine. Of course, she’s diabetic,” said Dustin. “She kept getting a little bit worse every day, and I kept saying, ‘You want me to come home? I’ll fly in. Whatever you want me to do.’ On Dec. 14, I was getting ready to step on stage in Kansas City, and my mother had called and said that she was at the house and she was taking Whitney to the emergency room and that Whitney could hardly stand up.”
Dustin said he immediately rented a vehicle and drove straight back to Branson. When he got to the hospital, doctors had decided to keep his wife overnight in the critical care unit and made plans to run some tests the following morning.
“About 9 o’clock that morning, which was Sunday morning, Dec. 15, she rolled her eyes back into her head and just took her last breath just out of nowhere. They instantly started doing CPR and trying to get a breathing tube down in her and trying to bring her back,” said Dustin. “From there, she was on a ventilator and life support until the following Thursday.
“Then they intubated her, and I believe it was the next Monday they finally got her stable enough to do some testing.”
After doctors were able to revive Whitney, Dustin said they placed her on a ventilator and life support until Dec. 19. While they were able to get Whitney stable enough to doing testing on Monday, Dec. 23, Dustin explained that, also during this time, two of Whitney’s toes had turned black, and doctors were forced to amputate.
“Monday Dec. 23 they did an MRI … with a dye on her right arm, and when it came back it was … very bad infections. They got us to Springfield that night, Dec. 23 at about 10 o’clock. Then she went into surgery the very next day, which was Christmas Eve and was in surgery for, gosh, I think it was about six hours. They were concerned about her. They thought they were going to have to amputate her whole arm.”
Whitney was diagnosed with Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess.
Dustin explained that Whitney is the only female, and only the third known, case of Subpectoral Streptococcus Abscess in the world.
“They pulled nine muscles and three tendons out and she lost a lot of her arm,” said Dustin. “She had to have a major skin graft on her forearm. They had to take her into surgery every 48 hours for that, so she had 23 operations. They had to take some muscles and tendons also out of her legs from a blood infection.”
After not leaving Whitney’s side for nearly three months, Dustin said he was forced to leave the hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Since he was no longer able to stay by Whitney’s side, Dustin said he began working on their home to make it ready for his wife’s return home.
“She’s not allowed to be around carpet, so I was going to jerk up our carpet and just lay some laminate flooring down to get her in here and try to build her some kind of handicap assessable ramp,” said Dustin. “Needless to say, everything was rotten under the floor. The joist, the beams and then you got the walls, and they were all molded and mildewed.
“I was going to fix things the best I could, and I kept running into more and more problems.”
Realizing that he could not do it all by himself and also take care of their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn, Dustin reached out to anyone and everyone for assistance with the home renovations.
Soon, word reached Forsyth Chamber of Commerce members Lynn Conboy and Karl Soyland with Lakeside Builders. Conboy said that when she heard of the family’s situation, she knew Fortify Forsyth, an organization within the Forsyth Chamber, could help.
“Everybody knows (Whitney). She’s just a special young lady,” said Conboy. “When you give, you get so much more back. Our community of Forsyth just needs to work together on things, especially right now with all the things going on.”
Conboy added that, when Lowe’s in Hollister learned of Dustin’s restoration situation, they donated all the lumber and supplies to the cause.
On April 18 and 19, more than a dozen volunteer community members, organized by Fortify Forsyth, joined Dustin at his home to assist with the renovations.
“It went quick. We were here for nine hours and what we all got done on Saturday and all those volunteers, I couldn’t have done that by myself. I’ve had a few guys come over from the church and a few of my friends … help me, but it would have took six months to do what everybody done the other day,” said Dustin. “They were all professionals. They knew exactly what was going on.
“They jumped right in and hammered it down.”
Dustin said that he’s currently working to install a walk-in shower, and all they have left is to finish the walls, flooring and some wiring and the house will be ready for Whitney to come home.
“It’s the biggest blessing that anybody could ever receive, in my opinion. It was just unbelievable. When Karl said he would bring a crew and help me get it done, it was just overwhelming,” Dustin said. “It was just a huge relief and blessed and stress at the same time, if that makes any sense.”
When asked what sort of other assistance the family needs at this time, Dustin said that, on Jan. 19, their insurance dropped them when they maxed out at $2 million.
Dustin added that, on top of the other house renovations, he’s going to have to have a new heating and air unit installed, which could cost between $5,000 to $6,000. He said, as a safety precaution, he was told that they also had to throw away all of their bedding and furniture, because doctors were afraid the infection would return once she got home.
Currently, Whitney is recovering and doing physical therapy. Dustin said that, due to the amount of anesthesia used during her 23 surgeries, Whitney’s kidneys shut down, so she’s also having to do kidney dialysis. Once Whitney is home, Dustin added, they’ll have to drive back into town at least every other day to continue with the dialysis treatment.
An account has been set up in Whitney’s name at Branson Bank where people can make donations. Anyone who would like to make a furniture donation to the Gross family, or volunteer their time to assist with the house renovations, can contact Dustin at 417-213-0693 or Conboy at 541-363-2351.
