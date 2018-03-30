Easter Sunday is upon us, and here in Ozark Mountain Country, that means there are plenty of things to do to celebrate.
Saturday and Sunday night, the musical “Jesus” will take the stage at the Yakov Theatre.
This original Broadway-style show, written by Chris Davis, Pastor of King’s Chapel Branson, takes audiences on a journey from the engagement of Mary and Joseph, to the resurrection of Christ. Davis has been writing, directing and producing shows across the nation and internationally for the past 30 years and has written numerous full length musicals. King’s Chapel began occupying the Yakov Theater in March and plans to produce more shows from this venue as well as holding its weekly services and ministries.
The show will be performed by a cast of over 50 singers, actors and dancers. The cast not only includes performers from Branson, but others traveling from as far away as Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon and Illinois. Kepa Aricayos, from Maui, Hawaii, will be playing the role of Jesus.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a matinee Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at JesusTheExperience.com or call 417-413-1984.
Saturday morning at 8 a.m., McFarlain’s Family Restaurant inside Branson’s Imax Entertainment Complex, is hosting an all you can eat pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Children 4 and under are free, and Adults are $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Photos with the Easter Bunny are $5.
For advance tickets, visit the Bank of Missouri, U.S. Bank, Branson Band and Central Bank Lobby locations.
Call 417-339-6800.
Saturday morning at 9 a.m., the Branson United Methodist Church and the Sanctuary of Hope Church are joining forces with the Branson RecPlex to co-host an Easter Egg Hunt at the ball field complex at the RecPlex.
This free event is open to all children ages infant to 10 years, and will feature hunts for 3 different age groups, as well as prizes, inflatables and other fun family-friendly activities. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance.
Folks are reminded to bring their Easter baskets.
Gates open at 8:30 a.m., and those ages 0-3 will hunt at 9 a.m., followed by ages 4-7 at 9:30 a.m., and ages 8-10 at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 335-2368, or bransonparksandrecreation.com.
Saturday at noon, the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Great Hollister Easter Egg Hunt at the Hollister High School football field. This “rain or shine” event will feature inflatables, face painting, games and more. The festivities kick off at noon, the Easter Bunny arrives at 12:30 p.m., and the “Great Hollister Egg Hunt” begins at 1 p.m.
The event is free, and organizers are reminding those who want to participate to remember to bring their Easter Baskets. Visit hollisterchamber.net.
Sunday morning will find many special church services throughout the area, including a special live portrayal of “The Last Supper” at Skyline Baptist Church.
The performers are set to “bring great insight to the deepest thoughts of each of the apostles as they struggled with the knowledge that one of them would betray Jesus.” The portrayal will include singing, video scenes, dialog from each apostle, and the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Easter Sunday service begins at 10:15 a.m. A free breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. in Skyline’s Family Life Center. Nursery is available for children ages 0 to 3.
Skyline Baptist Branson is located at 949 State Hwy 165, Branson. Visit skylinebaptist.com.
In addition McFarlain’s, many area restaurants, including Branson Center Stage Grille, the Keeter Center at College of the Ozarks, and the Chateau on the Lake, are all hosting Easter Sunday brunch events.
