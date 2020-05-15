A Branson community improvement district took an important step this week toward expanding, setting up an opportunity to make improvements along 76 Country Boulevard.
According to the release, the 76 Entertainment CID received verification on May 12, from the City Clerk of the City of Branson, of the petition submitted on February 14 to expand the District’s boundaries.
“The 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (76ECID) was notified by Lisa Westfall, City Clerk of the City of Branson on May 12 that the petition submitted to amend boundaries and expand the 76ECID has been verified by her office,” stated the release.
“The petition, submitted on February 14, 2020, ‘substantially complies with the requirements of Section 67.1421 of the CID Act,’ according to the signed and sealed document provided to the 76ECID.”
The next step in the process is to receive Branson Board of Aldermen approval. According to the city, this item is tentatively on the Board of Aldermen’s agenda in June; however, this is subject to change until the official agenda is released.
“We are grateful to the property owners and community leaders who have shown vision, courage and patience through this process,” said Chairman of the 76ECID Gail Myer. “Their support will allow us to move forward, in collaboration with the City of Branson, to improve the beauty, safety and functionality of this vital economic corridor.”
According to the report, the original 76ECID was formed in May 2016 when property owners along West 76 from Presleys’ Theatre to the Branson Ferris Wheel, (Segment 3 or Phase 1A of the overall project) established the district and voted in support of a 1% sales tax to fund the revitalization and ongoing maintenance and operation of the district. This expansion of the 76ECID boundaries extended the District west to Shepherd of the Hills Expressway (segments 1 and 2) and east to Branson Farm and Auto Museum (segments 4 through 6). To expand the district, at least 51% of the unique property owners representing at least 51% of the assessed property value within the area had to request annexation via petition. The 51% was then verified by the city clerk.
