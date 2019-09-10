The Hollister Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman and a 4-month-old girl.
The police department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kaitlyn Nichole Michael, 26, a white female; and Braelyn Mae French, 4 months, also a white female. The advisory states it involves at incident at 117 White River Mountain Blvd. No. 203 in Hollister at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The advisory states the woman has known drug and mental illness history and has failed to report to work or attend scheduled doctor visits.
Kaitlyn Nichole Michael, is a white female, age 26, hgt 5'00", 140 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, light complexion, with a large tattoo on right leg, and wearing red tank top, spaghetti strap shirt, and jeans.
Braelyn Mae French, is a white female, age 4 months, 12 lbs, brown eyes, light complexion.
Anyone seeing the missing persons or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Hollister Police Department at 417-334-6565.
