Two more Branson venues, Sight & Sound Theatre and the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center &Theatre, plan to halt productions until the end of the month.
According to their social media outlets, Sight & Sound Theatres in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and in Branson are closing until the end of March.
"We regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel all shows for 'Noah' in Branson and 'Queen Esther' in Lancaster, effective Monday, March 16 through Monday, March 30," the post stated. “At this time our plan is to re-open for shows Tuesday, March 31."
Visit sight-sound.com for information.
Likewise, organizers at the Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre plan to delay the opening of that venue.
According to their post, "due to COVID-19, and in the best interest of our patrons, staff and entertainers, we will be postponing the opening of our 2020 season at The Andy Williams Performing Arts Center."
Visit andywilliamspac.com for information.
Late last week, Silver Dollar City announced its opening day would be delayed until March 28, and Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction is postponing shows beginning Monday.
