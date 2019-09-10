Veterans of Foreign Wars members have announced the commencement of a year long statewide veteran homelessness outreach campaign starting in Branson on Saturday, Sept. 28.
According to a press release from the VFW, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the VFW and its supporters will be at Bass Pro Shops at Branson Landing; Ace Hardware at 190 Cross Creek Blvd.; Veterans Memorial Museum at 1250 W 76 Country Blvd.; Sprint Store at 1077 Branson Hills Pkwy., Ste I; and Price Chopper at 2210 76 Country Blvd.
They will be informing the community about what they are about, youth scholarships, helping veterans needing help filing a VA claim free of charge, community outreach and assistance and the homeless veteran community.
According to the press release:
“This event is unique in its approach and will be the first of several outreach events by the VFW Department of MO Homeless Veterans Committee. Chairman Ted Donaldson is coordinating the campaign across the state with the help of more than 31,000 VFW members serving in 200 posts and 14 districts in communities across the state. Many will converge in Branson for the fall council meeting that will be taking place at Chateau on the Lake. Prior to the meeting, the attendees will pack 100 kits with care and comfort items specifically for homeless veterans called “Comfort Rucks.”
The contents of these packs will include socks, wipes, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes, resource pamphlets and so much more. Coordination of distribution sites in Branson was provided by Veterans & Military Coalition of the Ozarks (VMCO).”
All of this is made possible by the following contributors: VFW posts, districts and auxiliaries, Humana, EaglePicher Technologies, Onin Staffing, University of MO Extension, Compass Quest Veterans Advocacy Group, VMCO, concerned citizens and the businesses hosting the event.
For information about this event, contact Nicole Slusser at Department of Missouri, Veterans of Foreign Wars at 573-636-8761 or hqnicole@movfw.org.
