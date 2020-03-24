Since learning of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Taney County, area residents have turned to the Taney County Health Department for answers.
In an effort to keep county residents up-to-date with the latest and most accurate information, the TCHD has prepared answers to some of the most frequently asked questions they’ve received.
The following questions and answers were submitted in a press release from the TCHD:
How many tests is the TCHD doing on a daily basis?
— The health department is not doing any testing in-house. Testing must be ordered by a physician, and then the physician will refer the patient to a testing site. If you are having symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) please call your healthcare provider. CoxHealth is offering virtual visits at coxhealth.com/services/virtualvisits. If the physician determines that you need to be tested, they will give you instructions on how to proceed.
Taney County just had a confirmed case…now what?
— The communicable disease team at TCHD will do a disease investigation to determine where the individual traveled and who may have been exposed. People who may have been exposed will be contacted by TCHD or an epidemiologist from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. These investigations take time and are a collaborative effort; your patience is appreciated.
Only older people are at risk of contracting COVID-19 right?
— Everyone is at risk of getting COVID-19, not just those in the 60+ age range. Please remember that your decisions can and are affecting others’ lives right now. Many younger adults and families are returning from spring break. If you have traveled outside of the area, the TCHD strongly encourages you to self-quarantine for 14 days.
What can I do to help stop the spread of COVID-19?
— It is important that everyone practice physical distancing. The cities of Branson, Hollister and Forsyth ALL have ordinances or declarations in place that need to be adhered to. Currently you are required to NOT gather in groups of 10 or more, and keep at least 6 feet between each person. Refrain from gathering in restaurants and bars by using drive thru’s, curbside pick-up or delivery.
How long will this pandemic go on?
— No one knows for sure. We can all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by listening to and following the directions of state and local government. Actions like physical distancing, hand hygiene, staying home if you are sick, and covering your cough and sneeze will help this pandemic to end sooner.
To stay informed on the latest COVID-19 updates, TCHD officials encourage residents to like and follow their TCHD page on Facebook, visit their website at taneycohealth.org or call their offices at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725.
