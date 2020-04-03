Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has been canceled altogether or postponed until further notice.
The April elections are no different.
With the elections being postponed till June 2, it now leaves a question mark in the place of campaigning.
A current Branson Alderman decided to bring light to this through a press release on March 31.
In the release, Alderman Bill Skains calls for a pause in public campaigning around the city due to multiple people running for these offices this year and “the city is cluttered with campaign signs and Facebook is littered with campaign rhetoric.”
Skains says he thinks it will “serve the public much better if everyone just takes a break for a while.”
“All of these signs and such do not need to be spread all over the city for the next couple months while we are all just doing our best to get through the quarantines,” said Skains in his press release. “I believe we should not be focusing on campaign rhetoric when we need to be facing the hard decisions that confront Branson quickly and directly.”
This now poses the question for the other three candidates, Marshall Howden, who happens to be Skains’ opponent in Ward 1, as well as current Alderman Rick Castillon, who is up for reelection this year in Ward 2, and his opponent Jeff Seay, if they will also pause their campaigns or continue.
At the most recent board of aldermen meeting, Castillon called for a standstill in campaigning.
He even said he was planning to gather his campaign signs that weekend.
Castillon’s opponent, Jeff Seay, told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he will be pausing his campaigning and collecting his signs as well.
“I’m sort of in the same way that Bill thinks. There are some candidates out there that are trying to politicize this to their advantage, and I would never do that,” said Seay. “It’s not the time, for me personally, to talk about what I think is right and why I should be the right candidate to run.
“I think that it’s time to basically tone down the rhetoric. Let’s concentrate on people’s businesses and workers and not try to sit there and say ‘hey vote for me.’”
Howden said his campaign “will march on.”
“My campaign has been at the forefront of leadership on the Covid-19 situation as far as communication with the public is concerned,” said Howden. “Our streamed videos of the meeting received over 12,000 views.
“Therefore, in this time of uncertainty, we believe our campaign helps keep people together and will march on.”
Castillon said the candidates are “in compliance with the city ordinance” and the city is not requiring the candidates to take any signs down or stop campaigning. Candidates who remove signs are doing so at their own free will, to take something off of the residents’ plates.
“It may not be enough just to pull the signs,” said Skains in the release. “Facebook has become a source for comfort and information for many in our community.
“Wouldn’t it be great if less words were thrown around in an effort to campaign during this time of national and local crisis?”
Skains then stated in the release “that campaigns are for competition, and further that he strongly feels that this is not the time for all of that.”
The complete list of candidates running for city alderman positions include Ward 1 candidates Alderman Bill Skains, Marshall Howden and Willard Harris; Ward 2 candidates Alderman Rick Castillon and Jeff Seay; and Ward 3 candidate Jamie Whiteis, who is running unopposed.
These races should not be confused with county and state candidates who are running in the August primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.