A Taney County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Taney County Health Department.
In a press release issued Friday evening, the health department stated that the deceased is a man in his 70s who had underlying health conditions.
The health department said the deceased was one of the five Taney County residents who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
"We are heartbroken to announce the first death in our county from COVID-19," said TCHD Director Lisa Marshall in a press release. "We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient's family and love ones.
"This is a time for each community member to take social responsibility to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Please stay home unless you need essentials such as medication or food or you are an essential worker and must go to work."
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Contact your health care provider or CoxHealth Virtual Visits for testing options.
For information, call the health department at 417-546-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
