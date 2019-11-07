The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District has opened seven of the spillway gates at Table Rock Dam, due to recent rainfall.
In a press release, officials said they have opened four of the gates at Table Rock Dam two-feet each and three of the gates one-foot each to release about 11,000 cubic feet of water per second. Combined with the 4,000 cubic feet of water per second also being released from the power generation turbines, a total of 15,000 cubic feet of water per second is being released from Table Rock Dam.
The spillway released from the dam are to help pass inflow from Beaver Lake water relies and runoff from current rain events. These minimized water released are required to ensure the lake does not exceed its flood storage capacity, the release stated.
