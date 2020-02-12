A man was sentenced in Taney County Court on Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison for molesting two children.
According to a press release from Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston’s office, Ryan C. Pulley, 34, was sentenced by Taney County Circuit Judge Jeff Merrell for two counts of second-degree child molestation – a class B felony.
According to the release, Pulley pleaded guilty in December, but his sentencing was put off until a sentencing assessment report was completed.
The release states that, at the sentencing, Pulley requested to be placed in a 120-day sexual offender program in prison, so after the program he would be eligible for probation. In response, the Prosecuting Attorney’s office asked for the defendant to be sentenced to the Department of Corrections for a term of years.
After consideration, the judge sentenced Pulley to 30 years in prison – 15 for each count.
According to the release, when interviewed by law enforcement, Pulley admitted to sexually touching two minors to fulfill his own sexual desires.
According to online court records, in a separate case, Pulley also pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony) and was sentenced to two years in prison, although that sentence will run concurrent with the other sentence.
