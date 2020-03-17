A group of young Cub Scouts are hoping to leave their mark on the world in the next century.
Cub Scout Pack 93 decided to produce a time capsule to be buried for 100 years. On Sunday, March 8, the capsule was buried in front of the Branson-Hollister Lions Club Community Center on E. Missouri 76, along with a cap stone, to designate the spot.
The time capsule was part of a project called “looking back and looking forward,” about the history of Scouting.
“Burying the time capsule isn’t required, but we thought it would be special,” said Tina Fasick, a pack leader who’s son is one of the Cub Scouts.
Pack 93 consists of both Arrow of Light and Webelos.
The time capsule includes a variety of Scout-related material, including a pinewood derby car, pinewood derby car ribbons, several patches, a booklet on the history of scouting, and a fleur-de-lis candle, as well as photos of den members, and letters and drawings from the den members.
The Cub Scouts who came up with the time capsule include Lucas Carr, Iziah Fasick, Clover Chmielowiec, Aiden Thompsen Kyle Colins-Redd and Kamryn Hicks.
A group of Boy Scouts from Troop 290 helped the Cub Scouts bury the time capsule.
The cap stone reads, in part, “Dedicated to the community of Branson, MO for future Scouts to open in 100 years, during the year 2120.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.