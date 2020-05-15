The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks and the American Red Cross are turning to everyone eligible to help them in their missions to save lives.
Like many businesses and organizations, blood donation centers have had to endure a period of readjustment, as well as many other factors, during this pandemic. CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said that when the coronavirus arrived in the area, the immediate result was the cancellation of mobile blood drives.
“We got almost all of our blood drives during the month of April canceled because they couldn’t be held when there were no people,” said Pilgrim. “We do a lot of blood drives at schools and that type of thing. So we lost about 3,000 total donations during the month of April.”
Just like CBCO, the Red Cross was also experiencing an incredible lack of donations due to canceled blood drives, according to External Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Blood Services for Missouri and Arkansas Joe Zydlo.
“Schools were starting to close, even before they were going to online learning, a lot of those blood drives that we would do at the schools, which is about 18% to 20% nationwide, they were canceling them well in advance,” said Zydlo. “When we got to the beginning of April, we had leveled out and basically stabilized the blood supply, and that’s just unbelievable when you think about all the cancellations that we had and the figures we lost. We’ve collected 600,000 fewer blood donations nationwide, because of over 25,000 blood drives that had been cancelled.”
Zydlo added that the blood supply was able to stabilize, because hospitals began doing one thing different during the pandemic.
“We stabilized it because a lot of those hospitals were not doing elective surgeries and other procedures that they put on hold because of COVID-19,” said Zydlo. “So we didn’t need that full allotment. There wasn’t that 100% goal of blood that we would need. It was probably a little bit lower. But now hospitals are starting to ramp back up. They’re asking for more blood products. There’s more surgeries.”
Even with a lack of blood donations coming in, Pilgrim said that the CBCO was in a similar situation thanks to the hospitals, but now things are changing.
“At the same time our mobile blood drives were canceling, our hospitals were reducing their usage of blood,” said Pilgrim. “Now after the same at home orders have been lifted somewhat, our hospitals are rescheduling those elective surgeries that they had postponed. So their usage levels are going up.”
Pilgrim added that now the situation has become that their mobile blood drives have yet to re-launch.
“Most of our blood drives for the month of May had been canceled. We are able to have a few blood drives in and around the community, but we’re responsible now for the hospitals’ uptick in usage,” said Pilgrim. “We have to find a way for our donors to give enough to allow the healing to continue for area patients.”
While many times in the past the CBCO has only been in serious need of one or two particular blood types, Pilgrim confirmed that right now they are in dire need of all blood types.
“We’re at less than a one day’s supply of most blood types. Just about every blood type that we’ve got, we’re less than a one-day supply. Our hospitals have not been shorted shipments of blood yet, it is a possibility though in the near future unless we can create a substantial donor response that this may be one of the results,” said Pilgrim. “We’re less than a one-day supply, but I like to keep at least a three-day supply of blood on hand. We need about 200 donations everyday to get back up to those levels.”
Zydlo said that, like the CBCO, the Red Cross is facing a similar situation and is in need of any and all blood types.
“All types of blood are needed, and we want everybody to come out and donate. But if you are a specific type, as in Type O-positive, O-negative, A-negative and B-negative, you have one of the rare types of blood. Especially Type O. We are always in need of Type O blood,” said Zydlo. “O-negative is the universal blood type. Anybody with Type O-negative, their blood can be transfused to anyone of any blood type. If you’re O-positive that can be transfused to anyone with a positive blood type.”
Due to the pandemic, both organizations said they have amped up additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures, which includes a higher number of hand-sanitizing stations available to donors, repetitive wiping down of all surfaces being touched by a donor and the placement of donor beds to be six feet or more apart.
On Tuesday, May 19, the CBCO is hosting a blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Branson from 1 to 6 p.m. On Friday, May 29 the Red Cross is hosting a mobile blood drive at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson from 12 to 5 p.m.
During this time of social distancing, both of the organizations are encouraging people to schedule their appointments in advance. Visit cbco.org or redcrossblood.org for additional information and other upcoming blood drives.
