A Branson man was charged in federal court Friday for blackmailing a 14-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.
According to statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri, Brandon Lane McCullough, 31, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield.
The release said McCullough was formerly a business teacher at Cassville High School, but had accepted a position at Hollister High School for next year.
Hollister Superintendent Bryan Wilson issued a statement Friday by email.
“The Hollister R-V School District was made aware of allegations/charges filed against Brandon McCullough on May 7, 2020,” the statement said. “Mr. McCullough was a potential employee for the district for the 2020-2021 school year, as the Hollister School District was still awaiting Missouri State and FBI Criminal History Background Checks. The Hollister R-V School District will adhere to district policy, district procedures, and Missouri Statutes in navigating this situation. With children at the forefront of every decision, the district will continue to keep student safety and well-being at the pinnacle of every action.”
According to the release, the federal criminal complaint said McCullough originally portrayed himself as a 15-year-old boy when he began chatting via Kik with the child victim, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, in May 2019.
McCullough allegedly threatened to send the sexually explicit images and videos to the victim’s family and friends. McCullough became more aggressive, the affidavit says, demanding additional images and videos. Jane Doe repeatedly pleaded with McCullough to stop, according to the affidavit, telling him “can you please (just) leave me alone now,” and “can you just stop” and “I … don’t wanna do that.” McCullough allegedly threatened to “post everything.”
McCullough allegedly continued to coerce the victim and demanded images and videos of her engaged in sexual acts with other people. Jane Doe told McCullough she was considering killing herself. She told McCullough that she had taken half a bottle of her mother’s pills.
Jane Doe also engaged in a Kik conversation with another user, who was actually McCullough portraying himself as a 17-year-old boy. When Jane Doe told this false persona that she was being blackmailed, the affidavit says, he told her to continue meeting his demands.
A federal investigation began on Feb. 14. On May 7, after executing a search warrant at McCullough’s residence, law enforcement officers seized a hard drive that was concealed beneath a basket under a bathroom sink in the basement. According to the affidavit, the hard drive contained dozens of Kik folders, which contained chats as well as images and videos of child pornography that were self-produced by the child victims. McCullough told officers he could not recall how many minors he had chatted with or how often he had done it, because he was engaging in the conduct so frequently.
He is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.
