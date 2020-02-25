The new decade is underway, and it’s almost time for the 2020 census, which begins April 1.
According to Karen Best, state chairperson for the 2020 census complete count committee, if you drive a car, have been to the hospital, want quality hospital care, good quality schools for your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews – then these are all reasons to fill out the census.
Filling out your census is important due to it determining how much funding local communities receive for public services, deciding how many seats each state gets in Congress and many more reasons.
“The money from the federal government is appropriated to the state of Missouri, and for every person that’s not counted, it’s $1,300 for that individual every year for 10 years (that the state won’t receive),” said Best. “So for us to get our fair share of dollars from the federal government, we need to make sure everyone is counted. Counted once and counted in the right place.
“The other reason why this is important is because of the representation in Washington D.C. The census data determines how many representatives you get in Congress. In 2010 the state of Missouri lost one seat in Congress.
“So 2020, we’re hoping to either maintain the status quo or maybe gain a seat back because we know that the population in Missouri is growing, so that’s another reason why it’s so important to fill out the census.”
In mid-March, Missouri residents will start receiving postcards requesting their response to the 2020 Census. Your response can be given through the 2020 Census website, by phone or by mail.
“Here’s what’s going to happen,” said Best. “Around March 16, you’re going to get a postcard to your home, and it’s going to say, ‘we really want you to fill out the census.’ So you can do one of three things.
“You can either pick up the phone, call the number on the postcard, and they’re going to ask you a series of questions, or they’re going to give you a website on the back of the postcard. You can go online and answer those questions online as well. Or you can wait ‘til you get your fourth postcard ... and they send you a paper census. So, you’re going to have three ways to respond. They’re making it so easy for you this year.”
Due to some having ‘special living situations,’ including students, service members, people in correctional facilities, people who move on Census Day (April 1, 2020) and people who do not have fixed addresses, information regarding situations like these can be found on their website.
Not filling out your census is actually illegal. In fact, according to the United States Census 2020 website, everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
By law, the Census Bureau is required to protect answers and personal information provided by citizens, and only use provided answers to produce statistics.
Visit United States Census 2020 website at 2020census.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.