Taney County now has a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation Health Ordinance.
At their meeting on Aug. 19, the Taney County Commission approved ordinance 2019-819, which establishes health regulations, standards for permitting and more in regards to any CAFO’s that could come into the county.
Earlier this year, Senate Bill 391 was passed by both the Missouri House and Senate. The bill restricts the ability of individual counties to pass future health regulations for CAFO’s. With the successful passing of the commission’s health ordinance, Taney County will have regulations in place that will be grandfathered in when the state bill officially goes into effect Aug. 28.
“I think that what we’ve come up with, working and listening to a lot of you guys and some advice from other outside entities and putting it all together,” said Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams. “I think they’ve done a very good job of staying within the … confines of what state statutes have done to us, but at the same time still trying to say, ‘Hey, we’re over here and you have to listen to us, you have to be permitted by us.’ We specially talk about the karst formations. We specifically talk about the soil quality. So there are a few things that we’ve made sure are in there that (makes it) more specific to our area.”
On July 30, the commission heard from area residents who were given the opportunity to voice their concerns on the passing of Senate Bill 391.
In addition to co-leading a community meeting on July 26, Pat Campbell, a former member of the Clean Air and Water Commission, addressed the commission on July 30 and presented a petition to commissioners, with a folder full of signatures from Taney County residents, land and property owners and farmers, who are all in support of a the county establishing a county health ordinance for CAFOs.
The petition addressed several concerns, including the effects CAFOs would have on water and air quality, the tourism industry, infringement on property rights, property devaluation, road systems and the quality of life and enjoyment of Taney County residents.
“I think the major fundamental reason that we are asking that a health ordinance be put in place is to ensure the safety of our drinking water,” said Campbell at the July 30 meeting. “If that is ensured, it sort of takes care of all the other concerns.
At Monday’s meeting, Campbell thanked commissioners for their efforts to get this health ordinance passed.
“I want to thank all the commissioners for doing their due diligence to investigate this on both sides,” said Campbell. “On behalf of all of us here and all the 500 (signatures) that we’ve gotten and all the phone calls and emails we’ve gotten since, thank you for your patience, you perseverance, for really digging into this and making it happen for us so we can protect paradise.”
Williams also said during the meeting the ordinance ensures the commission is going to do their part now and in the future.
“The Taney County Commission shall notify the director of the Department of Natural Resources,” said Williams reading from the ordinance. “So it’s not a matter of may, can, could. It’s shall. The commission is held to the point of, if there is any, if it ever were to happen and there is an issue, we are to notify the Department of Natural Resources, and so that makes it a little stricter on us.
“The other thing is one of the concerns was like in five years or so many years, would DNR even be looking at them anymore or would there even be any group or government entity enforcing these things. This ensures that Taney County will be enforcing even beyond whatever the state does. So we’ll be watching. We’ll be able to notify the Department of Natural Resources to actually come in and investigate.”
Once the health ordinance has been officially signed and filed, it will be made available to the public.
