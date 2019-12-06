The public is invited to join the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate the holiday season with an entire day of family-friendly events at the 2019 Christmas Palooza on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Starting at 9 a.m., the chamber is hosting a Reindeer Fun Run, which will be a 5K walk or run race around Bull Shoals Lake, according to Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Committee Chair Karla Yeary.
“It’s going to be at the Nature Trail at Shadow Rock Park. It will probably go about an hour,” said Yeary. “It’s a fun run. You’ll be getting antlers, noses and all that good stuff.”
Advance registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under from now until Dec. 8. From Dec. 9 through race day, registration is $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Yeary said all the proceeds raised from this year’s race will be used to purchase the materials for future 5K events.
Following the Reindeer Run, the chamber is hosting its Christmas Market, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Forsyth. For this event, there will be bounce houses, kids crafts, and food as well as shopping vendors set up on Main Street, which will be shut down during this event.
The day of events will continue with the 49th Annual Forsyth Christmas Parade. This year’s parade theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Story,” according to Yeary.
“We will be starting at 3:30 at the Forsyth School. It will go down Main Street and end at the Presbyterian Church,” Yeary said. “We have tractors, UTV’s, floats, bands, the Jr. ROTC and several businesses.”
In recent years, the chamber has begun asking participants to make a donation of a new blanket of any size or a pillow to be a part of the parade lineup. Forsyth Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Charyl Soyland said all of the donated blankets and pillows are given to area schools.
“They all have these stores. The kids get to earn dollars from their teachers and their school throughout the year, and then they get to go into these stores and buy anything they want,” said Soyland.
“Unfortunately in our area, once the store is stocked with blankets and pillows, that is the No. 1 item kids will pick to purchase to take home. So it’s important for us as a chamber and as a community to be able to provide a ton of blankets and pillows for the children for the colder months.”
The day of holiday events will conclude with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Main Street at 5:30 p.m.
“There we will have local churches coming and singing Christmas carols at that time,” Yeary said. “Also starting at 5 o’clock on Main Street we are having pictures with Santa in the chamber building, free of charge for anybody that wants to come by and get a picture.”
Additional event information and registration applications for the Reindeer Run, Christmas Shopping on Main Street and the Christmas parade can all be found online at forsythmissouri.org.
