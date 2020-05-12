Earlier this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the state would be disbursing funds to local governments received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Under the CARES Act, Missouri received approximately $2.4 billion in federal funding. Through the CARES Act, St. Louis County received $173.5 million and Jackson County received $122.7 million. Twenty-five percent of the remaining state share will be distributed to Missouri counties based on their population size, according to a press release.
“COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our economy, and many local governments, health care providers, education institutions, businesses, and other groups will rely on this funding,” Parson said in the release. Under the CARES Act, Taney County received $6.5 million and Stone County received $3.7 million. As of press time, neither of the county governments had formally announced what their plans are to distribute those funds.
On April 10, Parson established an informal working group, led by Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, to help make recommendations on the best use of federal funding provided under the CARES Act.
“As we work through this process, I want Missourians to know that we will be as transparent as possible,” said Parson in the release. “We hope posting this information in one public place will help Missourians stay up-to-date and feel confident that we are working hard to make every dollar count for the people of this state.”
At the end of April, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released a document outing the intended purposes of the funds made available through the CARES Act.
Payments from the CARES Act Fund may only be used to cover costs that:
–Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);
–Were not accounted for the in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment for the CARES Act) for the State of government;
–And were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends of Dec. 30, 2020.
A breakdown of fund payment restrictions can be found by visiting home.treasury.gov. Additional information on the Missouri CARES Act funds, as well as the amount of funding allocated to each county can be found at treasurer.mo.gov.
