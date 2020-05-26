A new case of COVID-19 in Taney County has been confirmed by the Taney County Health Department.
According to a statement from the health department, this is the 13th case of COVID-19 among Taney County residents.
This individual did not go out in public while symptomatic, so the risk of spread from this person is low, according to the health department.
However, this individual did not have a connection to any previous case, so it is a case of “community spread.”
“The fact that this case is community spread means that the virus is in the community,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa
Marshall. “It also means that people need to take precautions when out in the community to avoid the spread of the virus.”
The health department continues to encourage the community to:
–Maintain six feet distance between people not in your household
–Wear a mask in public
–Wash your hands
–Cover your cough
–Stay home if you are sick
For information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
(1) comment
I wonder how many people have had the flu.
