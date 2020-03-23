The Branson-area theme park Silver Dollar City issued a press release Monday stating that officials anticipate the park will open to the public in May.
The park was originally scheduled to open March 17, but that date was delayed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Showboat Branson Belle also recently closed. The Silver Dollar City Campground remains open.
The park based its closing on “daily changes in the status of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control,” according to the press release.
“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented and based on ever-changing developments, we are constantly reevaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” Brad Thomas, Silver Dollar City Attractions President, said in the press release.
“We are looking daily at all of our options to present an exciting and entertaining 2020 season that is a great experience for our guests, but our first priority is the safety of our employees and guests. We will continue to monitor this developing situation, consult with medical experts and follow official recommendations from public health officials to determine a reopening date and will communicate additional updates as they occur,” Thomas said.
Check silverdollarcity.com for information on updates.
