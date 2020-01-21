The public is invited to join the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters on Friday, Jan. 24, as they host their 2nd Annual Cabin Fever Variety Music Show in Reeds Spring.
The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters President Curtis Copeland said Cabin Fever will feature the talents of five different musical acts, including D.A. Hallway, the Horse Creek Band, Spillwater Driver, Southern Strings and Missouri 65.
“The Horse Creek Band is pretty well known. They’ve been out at Silver Dollar City for decades. They are a bluegrass band and highly talented,” said Copeland. “Spillwater Drive, they are another bluegrass group and they have a pretty tight touring schedule around the Midwest.”
“So we’re really excited they’re able to join us on Friday night. They’re very talented. Another act is D.A. Callaway, who is another Silver Dollar City veteran who has been around there for years. He is really well known for his musical talent and his comedy.”
Copeland added that both Southern Strings and Missouri 65 are two groups made up of talented younger performers, which is one of the main purposes for hosting this event.
“Several of the (Southern Strings and Missouri 65) musicians are a part of the Ozark Mountain Music Association, which is dedicated to teaching young people how to play traditional Ozarks music and instrumentation,” Copeland said. “This is a free event, and it’s a lot of great entertainment for free.
“But we will be asking, and nobody is obligated, but we will be asking for donations, because one of the things we do is provide scholarships to these kids to be able to go to music camp. It gives them a week to spend with professional musicians and to learn the skills to play traditional acoustic Ozarks music.”
The variety show will also feature the talents of Justin Sifford from Grand County Music Hall’s “Comedy Jamboree” show, who will serve as the show’s emcee.
“The show starts at 7 p.m., and it goes to 9 p.m. and folks can get there between 5 and 6:30 p.m. when they’ll be serving cornbread, ham and beans for $5 for adults and $2.50 for kids,” Copeland said. “We had that last year, and people loved it.”
On top of the scholarships, Copeland said the money raised from this event will also be used by The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters to carry out their five-fold mission, which is to secure the proper recognition of the Ozarks, protect Ozarks wildlife, preserve the natural beauties of historic Ozarks locations, perpetuate Ozarks history, folklore and traditions and to teach fellow Ozarkians the value of the great heritage possessed in the Ozarks region.
“This will be a great way to fill the void of things to do, too. I know the shows have slowed down for January and February, so it would be a great opportunity for some folks. I mean, that’s why we call it Cabin Fever, to get folks out to have a good time during the slower months in our area,” Copeland said. “The society would love to have folks from our community come out and enjoy an evening filled with excellent entertainment. The price is right. It’s free admission.
“It’s probably the best two hours of music you’ll hear all winter long. So come on out and support us if you would and have a great time.”
The show is being held in the New Testament Christian Church Theater, which is at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring. For additional information about the show or the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters contact Copeland at 417-339-6682 or visit societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
